Hey, everyone 👋
Now you can import screenshots to Sketch faster with this plugin. Just copy and paste an image from your device or desktop and Bolt will automagically recognize the size of your screenshot and create a new artboard for you ⚡️.
Around the web
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Arcangelo FioreMaker@fiorearcadesign · Product Designer - Founder @FeedayApp
Hey, everyone 👋 I want to introduce my last side project: a Sketch plugin ⚡️Bolt. Now you can import screenshots to Sketch faster with this plugin. Just copy and paste an image from your device or desktop and Bolt will automagically recognize the size of your screenshot and create a new artboard for you ⚡️. I'm already working on a new ML integration for the next version, so stay in touch after downloading or subscribe to the newsletter. Thanks to everyone who will support ⚡️Bolt, and I'm looking forward to your feedback!
Upvote Share·