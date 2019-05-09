Log InSign up
Bolt

import screenshots to Sketch faster ⚡️

Hey, everyone 👋
Now you can import screenshots to Sketch faster with this plugin. Just copy and paste an image from your device or desktop and Bolt will automagically recognize the size of your screenshot and create a new artboard for you ⚡️.
Sketch on TwitterNow you can import screenshots to Sketch faster with the Bolt Plugin from @fiorearcadesign. Just copy and paste an image and this plugin will automagically recognize the size of your screenshot and create a new artboard for you. ⚡https://t.co/F0lRYR7bKo
Arcangelo FioreMaker@fiorearcadesign · Product Designer - Founder @FeedayApp
Hey, everyone 👋 I want to introduce my last side project: a Sketch plugin ⚡️Bolt. Now you can import screenshots to Sketch faster with this plugin. Just copy and paste an image from your device or desktop and Bolt will automagically recognize the size of your screenshot and create a new artboard for you ⚡️. I'm already working on a new ML integration for the next version, so stay in touch after downloading or subscribe to the newsletter. Thanks to everyone who will support ⚡️Bolt, and I'm looking forward to your feedback!
