Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Boll and Branch
Boll and Branch
Sustainably-sourced sheets, pillows, mattresses and towels
Home
Boll & Branch was founded in 2014 with a simple mission: produce sheets that feel good, inside and out. After coming up empty-handed to questions about the quality and origin of an in-store bed sheet.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Bedding startup Boll & Branch raises $100M
Boll & Branch, which sells sustainably-sourced sheets, pillows, mattresses and towels, is announcing that it has raised $100 million in a strategic investment from L Catterton's Flagship Buyout Fund. This looks like a big change from the company's previous approach to funding. It w...
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
1 Review
5.0/5
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Woah huge investment here. Nice to see a company focus on the issue of sustainable bedding
Upvote (1)
Share
an hour ago
Scott Tannen
Maker
@aaronoleary
Thanks, aaron!
Upvote
Share
26 minutes ago
Send