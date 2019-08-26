Log InSign up
Boll and Branch

Sustainably-sourced sheets, pillows, mattresses and towels

Boll & Branch was founded in 2014 with a simple mission: produce sheets that feel good, inside and out. After coming up empty-handed to questions about the quality and origin of an in-store bed sheet.
Bedding startup Boll &#038; Branch raises $100MBoll & Branch, which sells sustainably-sourced sheets, pillows, mattresses and towels, is announcing that it has raised $100 million in a strategic investment from L Catterton's Flagship Buyout Fund. This looks like a big change from the company's previous approach to funding. It w...
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Woah huge investment here. Nice to see a company focus on the issue of sustainable bedding
