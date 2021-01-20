  1. Home
Bojagi

Designer driven interactive pull requests

Bojagi is a tool to simplify the workflow of designers working with developers. Designers visually review web components alongside a code review in a GitHub pull request. Reviewers interact with real web components, annotate and approve them.
Simon Males
Maker
Co-Founder @ Bojagi
Hello PH! Simon from the Bojagi team here. Developers need designers to give valuable feedback, but it normally comes when code has been pushed. Bojagi empowers designers to get access to working web components sooner, as they’re being built. Designers submit feedback while the developer is getting technical feedback, shortening the loop. Our goal is to help your team crush design debt. Bojagi is now in open beta, and looking forward to feedback from the PH community. 👋
Jim Engine🔘 Technology Lover - Tech Geek 🟢
Nice, I will test this beta
