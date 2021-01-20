Bojagi
Designer driven interactive pull requests
discussion
Simon Males
MakerCo-Founder @ Bojagi
Hello PH! Simon from the Bojagi team here. Developers need designers to give valuable feedback, but it normally comes when code has been pushed. Bojagi empowers designers to get access to working web components sooner, as they’re being built. Designers submit feedback while the developer is getting technical feedback, shortening the loop. Our goal is to help your team crush design debt. Bojagi is now in open beta, and looking forward to feedback from the PH community. 👋
Nice, I will test this beta