Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Rousan Ali
Maker
There are a lot of source code generators out there to produce initial code for a project based on user inputs and none of them follows a single protocol or a standard to be defined. Yeoman is one of them which tried to define a spec but still, it has some overheads on creating a new generator every time you need to create a template and it's not productive at all. And the Boilerplato comes here to resolve these conflicts. The Boilerplato only needs the template developer to add a single magic config file consisting of the template variables needed to create source code and the consumer needs to install the Boilerplato CLI which will read that config and generates codes for you. So, no more writing generators as the Boilerplato CLI itself is a code generator relying on a simple protocol between a template developer and a template user. This way, it just removes an extra layer on generating boilerplato source code with ease. Please check it out and let me know your views. Docs: https://docs.boilerplato.com Github: https://github.com/boilerplato
UpvoteShare