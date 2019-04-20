Why do all tedious work of time-tracking when Slack can do it for you?
BoffinBot also helps you run daily standups/meetings on Slack.
Arpit MaheshwariMaker@arp19690 · Creator of slack.boffinbot.com
Time-tracking must be as simple as typing IN and OUT. And that is why we developed BoffinBot for Slack. Just type 'in' to clock in and 'out' to clock out. You can also add multiple projects/clients to track the time spent by your team on each of them. It also has a provision of location-based IN/OUT. You can enable the setting and the bot will clock your employee with their current geolocation. Download timesheet reports in CSV format and much more... Your feedback/suggestions will help us make it even better. Thank you :)
