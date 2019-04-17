Achieve perfect fitness form with your very own A.I. personal trainer. It's always available to provide you with instant feedback so you can learn more about your own body and feel more confident at the gym.
Michael WilsonMaker@hyperboloid · Founder & CTO, Body Time
Not everyone can afford a personal trainer. And if you're just starting to learn about fitness, you might not feel comfortable going to the gym or know if you're exercising correctly. We're trying to consolidate the information you might get from watching YouTube videos and make something that will actually adjust to your body’s fitness abilities based on what it sees. We just launched and right now it will evaluate your squat form, but we are working on adding more exercises. I hope you like it!
