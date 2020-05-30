Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Bodega Bay Hard Seltzer
Bodega Bay Hard Seltzer
Low calorie alcoholic drinks for healthy Hedonists
Drinking
Bodega Bay is a Hard Seltzer - refreshing alcoholic sparkling water, low calorie, no added sugar, sweeteners, or nasties.
A blend of Crafted Clear™ alcohol, sparkling water and fruit extracts. Gluten free & Vegan. Just 72 calories/can & 4% Alc.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send