BOCA - Portrait Mode Videos

Hello again Product Hunt! ✌️ I’m Jon, the creator of BOCA. Here to answer any questions today! TL;DR: BOCA extends the built-in portrait mode effect of the iOS camera by adding portrait mode to videos! Portrait mode is Apple’s name for a computational depth-of-field effect created by using data from the TrueDepth or dual cameras. BOCA lets you create videos with this effect. It also lets you increase of decrease the level of blur added to the video. 🛠 Key Features: - Record videos with depth information from the iOS TrueDepth or dual cameras - Preview the depth-of-field effect in the “viewfinder” - Use the slider to change the amount of blur — before or after taking the video - Edit (or remove) the portrait mode effect from previously recorded videos BOCA is built with React Native, and it's 100% open source: https://github.com/jonbrennecke/... I’m here today to answer any questions. If you have any feedback or thoughts, I'd love to hear it! If you have any other feedback or issues you can always email me at jon@highstreet.agency.
Not bad! Your app was hard to find until I opened the link above. Searching on the app store brings up a mountain of Toca Boca games. Took me a while to figure out what the mountain vs. flower symbols indicate. The effect itself worked pretty well, there were a few spots that it didn't recognize around my head. I'm using an apple xs max.
@jbatutis thanks for trying it out! Yeah the name collision is an unfortunate error on my part. I may have to rename the app at some point, unless it's SEO increases :/ I appreciate your feedback about the mountain/flower symbols. My skills are more on the developer side than the designer side, but I'll take another pass at those icons!
