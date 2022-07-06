Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Bobby
Ranked #2 for today

Bobby

Backup all your Google Docs to your desktop in one click

Free Options
A desktop app that automatically backs up your Google Docs and converts them to useable formats for easy local access.
Launched in Productivity, Tech by
Flatfile
Ad
Intelligent data import, embedded right into your product
About this launch
0
reviews
49
followers
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Productivity, Tech. Made by
Terence Pua
Featured on July 7th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Bobby's first launch.
Upvotes
46
Comments
20
Daily rank
#2
Weekly rank
#37