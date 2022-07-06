Products
Home
→
Product
→
Bobby
Ranked #2 for today
Bobby
Backup all your Google Docs to your desktop in one click
Visit
Upvote 46
50% off on first year
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A desktop app that automatically backs up your Google Docs and converts them to useable formats for easy local access.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Tech
by
Bobby
About this launch
Bobby
Backup all your Google Docs to your desktop in one click
Follow for updates
Bobby by
Bobby
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Productivity
,
Tech
. Made by
Terence Pua
. Featured on July 7th, 2022.
Bobby
is not rated yet. This is Bobby's first launch.
Upvotes
46
Comments
20
Daily rank
#2
Weekly rank
#37
