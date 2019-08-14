Deals
Boatsetter
Boatsetter
Find and rent the perfect boat
Travel
Transportation
Boatsetter lets you make money renting out your boat. Peace of mind and insurance is included in every rental, and you choose who rents your boat.
an hour ago
The Uber of Boat Rentals Is Here. Check It Out.
As you drive onto the bridge, the trafic snakes out in front of you in what looks like an hour's long commute from Hell, you gaze at the water below. There are people on boats. How to people get to be on boats when you have to sit in this?
Peer-to-peer boat rental marketplace Boatsetter raises $10M as it looks to grow globally
Obviously, not everyone owns their boat, and boat ownership is far more unique than car ownership - which makes it maybe an ideal category for peer-to-peer marketplace rentals. P2P boat rental startup Boatsetter recognized this opportunity, and is now announcing a $10 million Series A "extens...
Discussion
No reviews yet
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
@rrhoover
next offsite? 🤔
an hour ago
Ryan Hoover
Pro
@aaronoleary
I love boating. Underrated.
a minute ago
