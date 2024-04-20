Boardroom - Dating App

Algolia 9,083 upvotes

Algolia is the heart of our recommendations engine. As a small team, it's important to have a search tool that would deliver value to our users without being overly complex. Algolia does a great job!

Expo

Boardroom could not have been built in the time it was without Expo. Expo has helped us build and deploy our app on demand, and ship important updates and fixes to our users.

RevenueCat

RevenueCat helped us monetize our app and enable in-app purchases and subscriptions. RevenueCat make integrating Apple App Store & Google Play Store payments a breeze!