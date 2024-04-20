Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Boardroom - Dating App

Boardroom - Dating App

Dating for professionals

Free Options
Boardroom is a dating app designed for busy professionals. We verify users through LinkedIn and a manual review process. We’ve designed the app to serve those looking for serious long term relationships by encouraging intentional swiping and focused matching.
Launched in
Android
iOS
Dating
 by
Boardroom - Dating App
deco.cx 2.0
deco.cx 2.0
Ad
Build web apps 10x faster with Deno, JSX, TS & Tailwind
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Algolia
Algolia
9,083 upvotes
Algolia is the heart of our recommendations engine. As a small team, it's important to have a search tool that would deliver value to our users without being overly complex. Algolia does a great job!
Expo
Expo
2,031 upvotes
Boardroom could not have been built in the time it was without Expo. Expo has helped us build and deploy our app on demand, and ship important updates and fixes to our users.
RevenueCat
RevenueCat
749 upvotes
RevenueCat helped us monetize our app and enable in-app purchases and subscriptions. RevenueCat make integrating Apple App Store & Google Play Store payments a breeze!
About this launch
Boardroom - Dating AppDating for professionals
0
reviews
32
followers
Boardroom - Dating App by
Boardroom - Dating App
was hunted by
Wisani Shilumani
in Android, iOS, Dating. Made by
Wisani Shilumani
,
Serisha Barrat
and
Derusha Naidoo
. Featured on April 28th, 2024.
Boardroom - Dating App
is not rated yet. This is Boardroom - Dating App's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-