discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Terry D
MakerFounder of TeamHQ.app
Boardly is brought to you by The Simplest Planning Group from TeamHQ. Yes, we made the name up, but we think it sounds awesome. :) We've built the simplest planning board to test out the new features of Hotwire, a collection of tools that offers an alternative way to build modern web applications. And it seems people like the concept so we're launching it here on ProductHunt Boardly's Method Boardly's not just another todo list with tasks that you check off. It is based on our new approach to planning. Simplicity is key. There are three sections in every board. Todo, Doing and Done. Tasks that you haven't started working on yet are in the Todo section. Anything you're currently working on is in Doing section. And whatever you're done with is in Done section. Boards are active until they are completed. When you complete the board, you have an option to move unfinished tasks to an existing board, new board, or leave them in the current board. You can also move tasks between boards. This process gives you the control over your work and the simplicity of planning you crave. No bells, no whistles. Our Promise We hope you enjoy using Boardly. We'll improve it from time to time. Make it faster, more user friendly, but it will never be made complex. Ever.
Share