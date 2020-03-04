Discussion
Elvin Dzhavadov
Maker
👋 Hey Product Hunters! Every one of us is nearly lost in the digital world of information – everyday we get more and more data that is stored on different resources and it is becoming extremely inconvenient and inefficient to search for it every time it is needed. Nevertheless, it seems that, for now, there are solutions to this problem for business needs mostly. Boardist is a universal tool to store and organize ideas, materials, tasks or even bookmarks designed for personal needs. It is an easy-to use workspace where it is convenient to collect and structure all the data on multiple boards, usually organised by topics. Simple UI of the software mis empowered with shortcuts and navigation tools. The main ideas that lie behind the product: - Time, space & data management - Easy to use and navigate - Flawless for personal needs - Secure & privacy-oriented For sure, there are tons of additional features baked in Boardist: - Collaboration with other users - Kanban planner and productivity reports - Pomodoro timer - Chrome extension to sync bookmarks - Import from Trello and Todoist Though Boardist is at its early stage there will be much work done to create a great service. Here are some highlights of what is going to be next: - Mobile app with offline mode - Extension to capture page content and add new records faster - Powerful documents - Integration with Calendars The history of the product goes back to 2018 when I created its prototype. Having been using it for more than a year I find it a very useful tool so I decided to share it with others. The last 4 months were spent working hard to make Boardist a ready-to-use Service. Hope you will enjoy using it! Any feedback on the concept is highly appreciated! 😊
I have participated in Boardist beta and I gotta say that I find it quite convenient to record my ideas and thoughts on the board. It helps me to organize myself so now I use it very often and can't imagine my everyday life without it ❤️
