Home
→
Product
→
Board Game Manual
Board Game Manual
Rates boardgames on luck, player interaction & replayability
Learn about board games, their mechanics, categories, strategies, rules and more. Find ratings on luck, player interaction & replayability.
Launched in
Board Games
by
Board Game Manual
Haggle
About this launch
Board Game Manual
Rates boardgames on luck, player interaction & replayability
Board Game Manual by
Board Game Manual
was hunted by
Ganapathy Vignesh
in
Board Games
. Made by
Ganapathy Vignesh
. Featured on July 23rd, 2023.
Board Game Manual
is not rated yet. This is Board Game Manual's first launch.
