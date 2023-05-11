Products
Home
→
Product
→
Blynkkr
Blynkkr
Your decentralized identity, powered by AI
Visit
Upvote 12
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Blynkkr is an app using facial recognition AI to add new contacts, combine social media accounts, and manage digital identities safely & efficiently. Integrated with blockchain tech, users' data is secure, private and tamper-proof
Launched in
Social Media
Artificial Intelligence
Web3
by
Blynkkr
About this launch
Blynkkr
Your decentralized identity - Powered by AI
0
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
Blynkkr by
Blynkkr
was hunted by
Ali Alhashimi
in
Social Media
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Web3
. Made by
Ali Alhashimi
. Featured on June 10th, 2023.
Blynkkr
is not rated yet. This is Blynkkr's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report