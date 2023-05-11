Products
Blynkkr

Blynkkr

Your decentralized identity, powered by AI

Blynkkr is an app using facial recognition AI to add new contacts, combine social media accounts, and manage digital identities safely & efficiently. Integrated with blockchain tech, users' data is secure, private and tamper-proof
Launched in
Social Media
Artificial Intelligence
Web3
 by
Blynkkr
About this launch
Blynkkr
BlynkkrYour decentralized identity - Powered by AI
Blynkkr by
Blynkkr
was hunted by
Ali Alhashimi
in Social Media, Artificial Intelligence, Web3. Made by
Ali Alhashimi
. Featured on June 10th, 2023.
Blynkkr
is not rated yet. This is Blynkkr's first launch.
