Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → BlurPage

BlurPage

A browser extension to hide sensitive information on webpage

#2 Product of the DayToday
Featured Embed
Have you ever wanted to hide sensitive information on a web page, before doing something else, such as taking a screenshot?
This browser extension is for you!
It allows you to blur any element or paragraph on page without leaving your browser.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Phuoc Nguyen
Phuoc Nguyen
Makers
Phuoc Nguyen
Phuoc Nguyen
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Phuoc Nguyen
Phuoc NguyenMaker@phuocng
I use this extension a lot when I need to hide some sensitive information before taking the screenshots, and sending them to support customers, creating documentations, etc. So I hope it will be useful for you! Let me know if you have any suggestions, so I can make it better. There is also a discount for Product Hunters. Let's go to the official website and play a small game, get the discount, and have fun!
Upvote ·