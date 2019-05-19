Have you ever wanted to hide sensitive information on a web page, before doing something else, such as taking a screenshot?
This browser extension is for you!
It allows you to blur any element or paragraph on page without leaving your browser.
Phuoc NguyenMaker@phuocng
I use this extension a lot when I need to hide some sensitive information before taking the screenshots, and sending them to support customers, creating documentations, etc. So I hope it will be useful for you! Let me know if you have any suggestions, so I can make it better. There is also a discount for Product Hunters. Let's go to the official website and play a small game, get the discount, and have fun!
