Jørgen Holmseth
So we originally created this game in Norwegian. We saw a problem where all the drinking games on app where on English, so we had to translate the questions as we went on. This became increasingly difficult as we got more and more drunk, and the English got harder to translate. We made a Norwegian app, which did really well here in Norway! Many of our users commented that the content was much better than the English versions out there. We then decided to try to go for the big leagues, creating an English version of our app. We contacted a skilled copy writer which polished my translation, and we are really happy how it turned out. The challenge we face is trying to convince (especially) Americans that apps can be used while drinking. We think most americans play beerpong or other "physical" drinking games while partying, but we want to show them that in 2019, it's just as fun on an app! What do you think, is America and the world ready to play their drinking games on an app?
Sounds like fun. Too bad I finished college...
