  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → BLUF
BLUF
Ranked #9 for today

BLUF

Your AI powered web assistant

Free Options
BLUF (Bottom Line Up Front) is a Chrome Extension that uses ChatGPT to answer questions about the page you are on. It can provide summaries of the page and handle up to 50k words! Available in Chrome and Firefox
Launched in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence by
BLUF
About this launch
BLUFYour personal web assistant
0
reviews
14
followers
was hunted by
Viviano
in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Viviano
. Featured on March 19th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is BLUF's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Vote chart
Comments
5
Vote chart
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#314