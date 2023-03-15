Products
Home
→
Product
→
BLUF
Ranked #9 for today
BLUF
Your AI powered web assistant
Visit
Upvote 13
1 Month Free
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
BLUF (Bottom Line Up Front) is a Chrome Extension that uses ChatGPT to answer questions about the page you are on. It can provide summaries of the page and handle up to 50k words! Available in Chrome and Firefox
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
BLUF
About this launch
BLUF
Your personal web assistant
0
reviews
14
followers
Follow for updates
BLUF by
BLUF
was hunted by
Viviano
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Viviano
. Featured on March 19th, 2023.
BLUF
is not rated yet. This is BLUF's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
5
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#314
