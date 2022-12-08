Products
Home
→
Product
→
Blue Track
Blue Track
An industry changing solution to manage your employees
Free Options
Blue track we aim to simplify HR by providing a simple SaaS solution to the usually pesky arena of managing people and their personal details.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Analytics
,
Human Resources
by
Blue Track
About this launch
Blue Track by
Blue Track
was hunted by
HR
in
Productivity
,
Analytics
,
Human Resources
. Made by
HR
and
Sanya Dhruv
. Featured on December 9th, 2022.
Upvotes
22
Comments
1
Day rank
#33
Week rank
#194
