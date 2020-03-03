  1. Home
Blue Smart Card

The business card reinvented

An NFC-Powered business card that allows you to share your email, phone number, LinkedIn, Twitter, and more by simply tapping the card to a compatible smartphone.
Download our mobile app to Activate your Blue Smart Card and update your profile in real-time!
Blue Offers Mobile App and Smart Card That Helps People Maximize Social OpportunitiesLOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / Blue is set to revolutionize the way people socialize with each other. The Blue mobile app and Smart Card uses Bluetooth low energy and Near Field Communication (NFC) to help people introduce themselves to those they cross paths with in real life.
Blue Is 2020's Luckiest Color: Will the Drapers Meet the Billion-Dollar Jackpot with Blue? | The American ReporterIn this day and age, introducing yourself is no longer just giving your name. More often than not, the other person may also need your social media links like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, or Snapchat. While business cards can already do so much in terms of giving information about yourself, Blue can do so much ...
Blue Is A Mobile App And Smart Card That Goes Beyond Just SocializingBlue is changing the way people socialize with each other. It has made it easier and more engaging than ever before. While it's unfortunate to take note that more and more people lose the skill to communicate and the ability to engage in a conversation, Blue is trying to change all that.
Will The Drapers Lie Their Eyes on Blue as the Next One-Billion Idea?Name tags and business cards have been used as tools to facilitate social interaction for a long time. In today's age of disruption when everything is reexamined and reinvented, Blue has found a way to make name tags and business cards to the next level.
Discussion
Jose Montero
Jose Montero
Maker
Pro
First of all, thanks @kevin for hunting the Blue Smart Card. We're excited for this! ********(Please use discount code "PRODUCTHUNT15" at checkout)********** Welcome to the New Way to Network™ My team and I started this company in 2016 by asking ourselves, how can we best maximize our social opportunities in a more connected world? We realized that while social media has changed the game, there are still areas where interaction can be improved. Blue Social takes the idea of a business card and puts a 21st-century spin on it using NFC (Near-Field Communication) technology. We take inspiration from the name tag because Blue is designed to make introductions easy and seamless, leaving room for real and genuine connections that you can now take with you wherever you go. How the Blue Smart Card can help you: - Promote all of your social media channels and networks all at the same time! - Share your Blue profile by using the Blue Smart card, or your unique QR code, airdrop, or text message. - Change a recurring payment for business cards into a one-time fee with a sustainably resourced smart card backed by our network and Blue Social app. - Reduce paper waste. Instead of your business card being thrown out, you can increase client retention and engagement. - Join our affiliate program to begin Get Paid to be Social™ - Use the smart card to make a lasting first impression and really wow your audience. - Blue Smart Cards make great gifts for clients, friends, and family! - Join the movement of being social, today!
Renters Land
Renters Land
I love it! I use it at big events, actually I use it all the time. I am a big hit with blue social.
Jose Montero
Jose Montero
Maker
Pro
@renters_land Thank you for sharing. Glad you love your Blue Smart Card!
