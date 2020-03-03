Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Jose Montero
Maker
Pro
First of all, thanks @kevin for hunting the Blue Smart Card. We're excited for this! ********(Please use discount code "PRODUCTHUNT15" at checkout)********** Welcome to the New Way to Network™ My team and I started this company in 2016 by asking ourselves, how can we best maximize our social opportunities in a more connected world? We realized that while social media has changed the game, there are still areas where interaction can be improved. Blue Social takes the idea of a business card and puts a 21st-century spin on it using NFC (Near-Field Communication) technology. We take inspiration from the name tag because Blue is designed to make introductions easy and seamless, leaving room for real and genuine connections that you can now take with you wherever you go. How the Blue Smart Card can help you: - Promote all of your social media channels and networks all at the same time! - Share your Blue profile by using the Blue Smart card, or your unique QR code, airdrop, or text message. - Change a recurring payment for business cards into a one-time fee with a sustainably resourced smart card backed by our network and Blue Social app. - Reduce paper waste. Instead of your business card being thrown out, you can increase client retention and engagement. - Join our affiliate program to begin Get Paid to be Social™ - Use the smart card to make a lasting first impression and really wow your audience. - Blue Smart Cards make great gifts for clients, friends, and family! - Join the movement of being social, today!
Upvote (1)Share
I love it! I use it at big events, actually I use it all the time. I am a big hit with blue social.
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
Pro
@renters_land Thank you for sharing. Glad you love your Blue Smart Card!
UpvoteShare