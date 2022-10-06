Products
Blotion
Ranked #4 for today
Blotion
Generate a minimalist blog with Notion
Use a Notion template to generate a free hosted blog. Blotion allows you to edit and publish blog posts from the comfort of your Notion workspace.
Launched in
Productivity
,
No-Code
,
Notion
by
Blotion
About this launch
Blotion
Generate a minimalist Blog with Notion
1
review
10
followers
Follow for updates
Blotion by
Blotion
was hunted by
Ryan Richards
in
Productivity
,
No-Code
,
Notion
. Made by
Ryan Richards
. Featured on October 7th, 2022.
Blotion
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Blotion's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
6
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#166
