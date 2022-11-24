Products
Home
→
Product
→
BLOONY
BLOONY
A conversational AI that you can engage in
BLOONY is an AI chatting buddy that you can keep a conversation with BLOONY as you are talking to a friend! Just letting you know, BLOONY loves to travel. 😉
Launched in
Messaging
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Facebook Messenger
by
BLOONY
About this launch
BLOONY
A Conversational AI that you can engage in
BLOONY by
BLOONY
was hunted by
Allie Sung
in
Messaging
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Facebook Messenger
. Made by
Allie Sung
,
ryan
,
Kate
,
Kevin Ko
and
Jinseong Hwang
. Featured on November 25th, 2022.
BLOONY
is not rated yet. This is BLOONY's first launch.
