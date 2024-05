Svelte 328 upvotes

Svelte powers the client-side apps of Bloombeaver, and it might just be the best framework for quick iterations.

Supabase 8,561 upvotes

Essential tool for solo-builders. One of the biggest time savers out there for handling databases and authentication.

Resend 2,006 upvotes

All emails sent from Bloombeaver are done through Resend. They have a great API, which is well-documented and easy to use. Truly a product made with developers in mind.