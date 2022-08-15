Products
Bloom Stock Market Game
Ranked #4 for today
Bloom Stock Market Game
Open source stock market simulation game
We built the stock market game that we always wanted. Compete with friends by simulating investing in over 4000+ stocks. It’s also free and open-source.
Launched in
Investing
,
Education
,
Games
by
Bloom Stock Market Game
About this launch
Bloom Stock Market Game by
Bloom Stock Market Game
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Investing
,
Education
,
Games
. Made by
Sonny Mo
,
Luca Rondanini
,
Sam Yang
,
Andrew Wang
and
Sriharsha Guduguntla
. Featured on August 19th, 2022.
Bloom Stock Market Game
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Bloom Stock Market Game's first launch.
