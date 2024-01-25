Products
This is the latest launch from Bloks
See Bloks’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Bloks
Bloks
Get briefed like a boss
Always come prepared. Never forget a conversation. Get instant, tailored briefs delivered before meetings, detailed profiles of attendees, and comprehensive minutes, automatically sourced from your conversations, emails, contacts, and calendar.
Launched in
Productivity
Meetings
Virtual Assistants
by
Bloks
About this launch
Bloks
Get Briefed like a Boss.
Bloks by
Bloks
was hunted by
Marc Gingras
in
Productivity
,
Meetings
,
Virtual Assistants
. Made by
Marc Gingras
,
Chad Carlson
,
Rian Robertson
,
Jean-Philippe Lespinasse
,
Claudio Silva
and
Lucas Andrade
. Featured on February 6th, 2024.
Bloks
is rated
5/5 ★
by 22 users. It first launched on April 18th, 2023.
Upvotes
66
Comments
9
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
