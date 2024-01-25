Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
This is the latest launch from Bloks
See Bloks’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Bloks
Bloks

Bloks

Get briefed like a boss

Free Options
Embed
Always come prepared. Never forget a conversation. Get instant, tailored briefs delivered before meetings, detailed profiles of attendees, and comprehensive minutes, automatically sourced from your conversations, emails, contacts, and calendar.
Launched in
Productivity
Meetings
Virtual Assistants
 by
Bloks
Guidde
Guidde
Ad
Magically create free video documentation with AI
About this launch
Bloks
BloksGet Briefed like a Boss.
22reviews
533
followers
Bloks by
Bloks
was hunted by
Marc Gingras
in Productivity, Meetings, Virtual Assistants. Made by
Marc Gingras
,
Chad Carlson
,
Rian Robertson
,
Jean-Philippe Lespinasse
,
Claudio Silva
and
Lucas Andrade
. Featured on February 6th, 2024.
Bloks
is rated 5/5 by 22 users. It first launched on April 18th, 2023.
Upvotes
66
Vote chart
Comments
9
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-