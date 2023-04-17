Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Bloks
Bloks
The AI-powered productivity assistant
Visit
Upvote 18
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Bloks puts your notes, tasks, and meetings on autopilot. Capture and organize notes, automatically transcribe and summarize conversations, create tasks and to-do lists, and surface relevant information from your email and calendar, all in one place.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Notes
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Bloks
Advertise on Product Hunt
Ad
Grow traffic and awareness with packages starting at $1k
About this launch
Bloks
The AI-powered productivity assistant
1
review
18
followers
Follow for updates
Bloks by
Bloks
was hunted by
Marc Gingras
in
Productivity
,
Notes
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Marc Gingras
,
Matthew Ritchie
,
Chad Carlson
,
Jean-Philippe Lespinasse
,
Rian Robertson
,
Claudio Silva
,
Lucas Andrade
and
Dave Kramer
. Featured on April 18th, 2023.
Bloks
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Bloks's first launch.
Upvotes
18
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report