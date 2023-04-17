Products
Bloks

Bloks

The AI-powered productivity assistant

Free
Embed
Bloks puts your notes, tasks, and meetings on autopilot. Capture and organize notes, automatically transcribe and summarize conversations, create tasks and to-do lists, and surface relevant information from your email and calendar, all in one place.
Launched in Productivity, Notes, Artificial Intelligence by
Bloks
About this launch
Bloks
BloksThe AI-powered productivity assistant
1review
18
followers
Bloks by
Bloks
was hunted by
Marc Gingras
in Productivity, Notes, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Marc Gingras
,
Matthew Ritchie
,
Chad Carlson
,
Jean-Philippe Lespinasse
,
Rian Robertson
,
Claudio Silva
,
Lucas Andrade
and
Dave Kramer
. Featured on April 18th, 2023.
Bloks
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Bloks's first launch.
