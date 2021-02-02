  1. Home
A fast, simple blogging app with privacy in mind.

Publish beautiful articles, blog posts or write your private thoughts.
Share with the world or just family and friends.
Write from anywhere, on any device, without distractions.
Hi! 👋 During lockdown I wanted to hack on something fresh so I built a blogging app for my personal sites which had languished, gathering dust as they often do. I enjoyed building it and I really like using the app – the lack of friction to publish has definitely encouraged me to write a lot more, which is kind of the main point of the product. I hadn't planned to make it public to be honest, but I received some positive early feedback so I figured I'd put it out there to see what people think (good, or bad!). The key features are: ✅ Host up to 5 unique blogs per account ✅ Custom domain support with automatic TLS certs ✅ Auto-saving editor ✅ Rich media embeds ✅ Built-in page view stats (no need for Google Analytics) ✅ Email subscriptions ✅ Private posts ✅ Fully responsive design Thanks for checking it out! 😊
Awesome stuff! This might be the moment to retire my Blogger account ... which I’ve been waiting for for 10 years.
