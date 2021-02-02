discussion
Olly
MakerFounder. Advisor. Hack Daddy.
Hi! 👋 During lockdown I wanted to hack on something fresh so I built a blogging app for my personal sites which had languished, gathering dust as they often do. I enjoyed building it and I really like using the app – the lack of friction to publish has definitely encouraged me to write a lot more, which is kind of the main point of the product. I hadn't planned to make it public to be honest, but I received some positive early feedback so I figured I'd put it out there to see what people think (good, or bad!). The key features are: ✅ Host up to 5 unique blogs per account ✅ Custom domain support with automatic TLS certs ✅ Auto-saving editor ✅ Rich media embeds ✅ Built-in page view stats (no need for Google Analytics) ✅ Email subscriptions ✅ Private posts ✅ Fully responsive design Thanks for checking it out! 😊
Awesome stuff! This might be the moment to retire my Blogger account ... which I’ve been waiting for for 10 years.