Bloggist WordPress Theme

Bloggist WordPress Theme

A Simple & Elegant Blog Theme for WordPress

Introducing Bloggist, a sleek, minimalist WordPress theme designed for modern bloggers. With clean lines, a responsive layout, and customizable features, effortlessly craft a stunning blog to captivate your audience.
Launched in
Writing
WordPress
Design templates
Bloggist WordPress Theme
About this launch
Bloggist WordPress Theme
0
6
Bloggist WordPress Theme by
was hunted by
Martin
in Writing, WordPress, Design templates. Made by
Martin
. Featured on May 8th, 2023.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-