Hernán Sartorio
Hi! I had the idea for Bloggi while I was planning to build my own blog and realized that there isn't a solution that's as simple as writing on Medium but that lets you write on your own domain and customize things. Platforms like Wordpress or Ghost allow you to do that but they're either too complicated or too expensive. Bloggi aims to mix the best of each on a single package. You could say it's a mix of Medium, Wordpress/Ghost, iA Writer and Carrd. I've been working on Bloggi for the past two months. This is still very early stage and features are quite limited for now—I wanted to launch the simplest version of it and see if there's enough interest before investing more time on it. For later I plan to add customization options (for layout, typography and color schemes) as well HTML and CSS customization for more advanced users. Plus other common blogging features like tags and multiple authors. But you tell me if I should. I hope you like it and please let me know what you think!
Great work. Looks amazing)
