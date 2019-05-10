Bloggerwork is a brand new self-service influencer marketplace, with zero monthly fees. It's got: multiple campaign types, unique Bloggerwork scoring, numerous networks, aftercare as standard, zero back and forth and did we mention we're agency friendly!
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Jonathan KelleyMaker@jonmarkelley · Lead Product Designer
Hi there, I'm Jonathan, the founder of Blogger work. I've been working on Blogger work for the past 6-7 months, in this time it's had numerous versions and thousands of tweaks to make it the product it is today. We still have a lot to learn, but it's time to open the doors and let everyone see what we've built. Currently, influencer marketing takes a significant amount of time to get right you have to: check stats, confirm the authenticity and most of all start the never-ending email chains to get the post live. Bloggerwork takes the strain out of this process and get's you posts within minutes. (while being fair on both brand and influencer).
Upvote (2)Share·