Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → BlogGenie

BlogGenie

Transform YouTube videos into blogs using AI

Free
Embed
Paste a YouTube video link, our AI creates insightful questions based on the content. Select your preferred questions, and BlogGenie will magically generate blogs 📝 for you. Publish directly to WordPress/Ghost in a click.
Launched in
Marketing
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
 by
BlogGenie
monday.com
monday.com
Ad
Build your ideal workflow with 200+ customizable templates
About this launch
BlogGenieTransform Youtube Videos into Blogs using AI
1review
24
followers
BlogGenie by
BlogGenie
was hunted by
Aditya
in Marketing, SaaS, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Chirag Gupta
,
Smurtiranjan Sahoo
,
Paresh Deshmukh
and
Pravin Gupta
. Featured on June 29th, 2023.
BlogGenie
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is BlogGenie's first launch.
Upvotes
25
Vote chart
Comments
7
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-