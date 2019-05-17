Blog or Die ☠️

Do you have a blog but not the habit of posting? Is your poor blog neglected? Blog or Die disables your blog if you fail to post within a given period after your most recent post.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
NullMaker@updated_tos · Indie maker. Just about existing.
I've been learning to develop Wordpress plugins. This was originally a personal side project but I think it's evil enough to share. I don't know about anyone else but I've certainly left a few blogs fall into neglect in the past. This nasty little plugin will disable your blog if you fail to post within a set time limit. Best of all, for all you Product Hunters and everyone else, it's free for a limited period. (Of course, you have the option of paying what you want – and any donation would be gladly accepted 😉.) Should it prove to be popular, there'll be more features to come. Such as: - Email notifications. - Improved nagging. - Bastard mode (where it's impossible to change the settings until you've published a new post). - The option of configuring Blog or Die to display random messages instead of the default one. Enjoy and keep on bloggin'.
Upvote Share·