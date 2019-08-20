Blog Cover

Discussion
Jijin P
Hello Product Hunters 👋🏻 BlogCover, Simple application that helps bloggers to create cover image. User can customise Canvas Size, Font, Images, Background. It will take only 1-3 minutes for a simple cover image. Developers can insert Programming icons with one click ✨
Easy to use. Great tool. a way to resize images would be useful.
@lakzhikag Added to Todo List 📝 Thanks for the suggestion 😃
Wow, really cool and useful for content creators and bloggers!
Recommended to creators. Very useful 😍👌
