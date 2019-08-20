Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Blog Cover

Blog Cover

Cover image generator for your blog post

BlogCover helps bloggers to create cover image easily with drag and drop interface and various customisation options.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Jijin P
Jijin P
Maker
Hello Product Hunters 👋🏻 BlogCover, Simple application that helps bloggers to create cover image. User can customise Canvas Size, Font, Images, Background. It will take only 1-3 minutes for a simple cover image. Developers can insert Programming icons with one click ✨
Upvote (2)Share
Shady
Shady
So easy to use! Like it ^___^
Upvote (2)Share
Jijin P
Jijin P
Maker
@shady 👍🏻
UpvoteShare
Lakzhika Gayal
Lakzhika Gayal
Easy to use. Great tool. a way to resize images would be useful.
Upvote (2)Share
Jijin P
Jijin P
Maker
@lakzhikag Added to Todo List 📝 Thanks for the suggestion 😃
UpvoteShare
Anna Gelfand
Anna Gelfand
Wow, really cool and useful for content creators and bloggers!
Upvote (1)Share
NIKHIL K.P
NIKHIL K.P
Recommended to creators. Very useful 😍👌
Upvote (1)Share