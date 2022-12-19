Products
Blocs 5.0
Blocs 5.0
The ultimate Mac website builder
Blocs for the Mac, is fast, intuitive and powerful visual web design software, that lets you create responsive websites without writing code.
Mac
Website Builder
No-Code
Blocs
About this launch
Blocs
The ultimate Mac website builder
Blocs 5.0 by
Blocs
was hunted by
Norm
Mac
Website Builder
No-Code
Norm
. Featured on December 19th, 2022.
Blocs
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 31 users. It first launched on November 1st, 2014.
