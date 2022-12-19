Products
This is the latest launch from Blocs
See Blocs’s 3 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Blocs 5.0
Blocs 5.0
Ranked #19 for today

Blocs 5.0

The ultimate Mac website builder

Free Options
Embed
Blocs for the Mac, is fast, intuitive and powerful visual web design software, that lets you create responsive websites without writing code.
Launched in Mac, Website Builder, No-Code
Blocs
About this launch
Blocs
Blocs 5.0
31reviews
19
followers
Blocs 5.0
Blocs
was hunted by
Norm
in Mac, Website Builder, No-Code. Made by
Norm
. Featured on December 19th, 2022.
Blocs
is rated 4.9/5 by 31 users. It first launched on November 1st, 2014.
Upvotes
11
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#24