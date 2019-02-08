Blocky Fills

🎮 A simple, beautiful & relaxing game for the iPhone. The goal is to fill a board's tiles with one color by picking the neighbouring colors until it's complete. Enjoy this free game and let me know what you think of it
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Cristi HabliucMaker@cristihabliuc · Lead iOS Engineer, Craftsters
hey there hunters! I'm excited to share with you the latest game we've been working on. It's a simplistic puzzler in which you tap 4 buttons with the goal being fill the board within a given number of moves, getting past obstacles and mostly having fun. Let me know what you think of it. We had a great time working on it, I sincerely hope you'll like playing it. If you do, please give it an upvote to let other people know it's worth checking out 😍
Upvote Share·