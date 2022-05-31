Products
Home
→
Product
→
Blockvatar
Blockvatar
Free, globally unique CC0 NFT avatar for everyone.
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Collect
Share
Stats
Blockvatar is a free, globally unique CC0 NFT avatar on the Polygon blockchain. Anyone can claim a Blockvatar NFT for free, no cryptocurrency is needed.
Launched in
Crypto
,
Web3
,
NFT
by
Blockvatar
About this launch
Blockvatar by
Blockvatar
was hunted by
Matthew Phiong
in
Crypto
,
Web3
,
NFT
. Made by
Matthew Phiong
and
Koekoe Loo
. Featured on June 1st, 2022.
Blockvatar
is not rated yet. This is Blockvatar's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Daily rank
#22
Weekly rank
#41
