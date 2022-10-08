Products
Home
→
Product
→
BlockTalk
Ranked #4 for today
BlockTalk
Banter about what your friends are doing on Web3
Visit
Upvote 9
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
BlockTalk is a social network centered around Ethereum transactions. See your transactions and NFTs, like and add descriptions to them, and discuss them all in one place.
Launched in
Web3
by
BlockTalk
About this launch
BlockTalk
Banter about what your friends are doing on Web3
BlockTalk by
BlockTalk
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Web3
. Made by
Kamil Kisielewicz
and
Shivansh Rustagi
. Featured on October 9th, 2022.
BlockTalk
is not rated yet. This is BlockTalk's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
9
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#228
