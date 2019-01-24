Log InSign up
Blockport 1.0

Easily buy and trade cryptocurrencies with fiat

We’re excited to move out of the Beta version and offer our users a full-featured trading platform!

We’re expanding the Blockport platform with both small and large features that allow our users to take part in the new digital economy with even greater ease and safety.

We’re ready to take Blockport to new heights over the coming year.

Crypto exchange Blockport moves out of beta mode with new promotionBlockport, a European cryptocurrency exchange based out of Amsterdam, today announced it is now moving out of its beta version, first launched in August
CryptoNinjas
Cryptocurrency trading platform Blockport emerges from betaEuropean cryptocurrency trading platform Blockport has emerged from its beta phase. Blockport's development roadmap will support the security of a decentralized platform while keeping the speed, efficiency and ease-of-use that comes from a centralized model, the company said. User funds will be stored on the blockchain - maximizing security - and most leading cryptocurrencies and tokens will be available for trading.
Bankless Times
Blockport launches trading platform, integrates with mobile banking app BunqBlockport, the European social crypto trading platform, kicks off 2019 by moving out of the beta version of its exchange. User funds will be stored on the blockchain and most leading cryptocurrencies and tokens will be available for trading on the exchange.
LeapRate
Blockport Allows Bitcoin Deposits, Pursues Hybrid-Decentralized Exchange ModelDutch cryptocurrency exchange Blockport has announced that users will be able to deposit bitcoin with the firm, something which hadn't been possible up till now. But though traders will now be able to transfer bitcoin to Blockport, the funds will actually be held in a wallet on one of three other crypto exchanges.
Bitsonline
Social crypto trader Blockport sets sailBlockport, a European cryptocurrency trading platform, is coming out of beta and into full launch to offer trading with social sharing and bank connectivity.
FinTech FuturesHenry Vilar
Amsterdam's Blockport Launches Full Featured Trading Platform - Blockchain NewsShare with: Leading European cryptocurrency trading platform Blockport launched its cryptocurrency exchange this week, coming out of BETA. Combining a secure, efficient and user-friendly trading experience with social sharing and bank connectivity, the platform will operate as a unique hybrid-decentralized exchange. "Over the past several months, our team has worked incredibly hard to get the product to ...
Blockchain News

Ivo Jonkers
Alex Cimpoca
Tim Mayeur
  • bitnoob
    bitnoobFundraiser, Blockchain enthusiast
    Pros: 

    Speed. You can convert fiat into crypto in no time.

    Cons: 

    Last time I used it, it lacked the ability to scan a QR code to pay with crypto.

    If I need bitcoin in a wallet for a quick donation or beer to beer session I can convert fiat money into a crypto very rapidly. Even signing up is a matter of minutes if you carry your drivers license. The fastest I have experienced.

    bitnoob has used this product for one month.
  • Alex Cimpoca
    Alex CimpocaCMO, MKOR
    Pros: 

    Great interface, great experience

    Cons: 

    none

    Going to purchase some crypto now. :-)

    Alex Cimpoca has used this product for one week.
Kai Bennink
Kai BenninkMakerHiring@kai_bennink · Founder & Chief Strategy of Blockport
Hey Product Hunters! I’m Kai, one of the founders and chief strategy at Blockport We’re excited to move out of the Beta version and offer our users a full-featured trading platform. With the new year at our doorstep, we’re expanding the Blockport platform with both small and large features that allow our users to take part in the new digital economy with even greater ease and safety. As of now, users will be able to deposit BTC into their Blockport accounts. This means that as a Blockport user, you’re able to send BTC to your Blockport account directly from other cryptocurrency wallets and platforms. Building on the traction we’ve experienced over the past year in Europe, and in line with demand from our global community, we’re taking on our next chapter in growth: On-boarding users from countries outside of the European Union. To all our community members in the States, we’re happy to inform you that we’ve secured a partner to accept USD deposits, bringing us several steps closer towards regulatory compliance within the US market. Some of our users may already be aware of our referral program, but for those who aren’t: We’re currently giving away 10 Euros worth of BPT (Blockport Tokens) to both new and existing Blockport users. I’m super excited to share this update with the Product Hunt community and am very much looking forward to your feedback! Thank you 🎉
L_Edition
L_Edition@yuanonn21 · I am who I am...
Good news. Keep up the good work!!
Pascal van SteenMakerHiring@pascalvansteen · Blockchain Growth Marketer
@yuanonn21 Thank you!
Julian Hadiwinata
Julian Hadiwinata@julian_hadiwinata
I have upvoted. And how to get my link?
Pascal van SteenMakerHiring@pascalvansteen · Blockchain Growth Marketer
@julian_hadiwinata Thank you for upvoting! I think you mean this sign-up link: https://app.blockport.io/create-...
tien duong ngoc
tien duong ngoc@tien_duong_ngoc
Great and easy way to buy and trade crypto
Pascal van SteenMakerHiring@pascalvansteen · Blockchain Growth Marketer
@tien_duong_ngoc Appreciate it @tien_duong_ngoc
agence immo
agence immo@agence_immo
Great project good job solid team success
Pascal van SteenMakerHiring@pascalvansteen · Blockchain Growth Marketer
@agence_immo Thank you for supporting us 😃
