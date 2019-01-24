Blockport 1.0

We’re excited to move out of the Beta version and offer our users a full-featured trading platform!
We’re expanding the Blockport platform with both small and large features that allow our users to take part in the new digital economy with even greater ease and safety.
We’re ready to take Blockport to new heights over the coming year.
Reviews
- Pros:
Speed. You can convert fiat into crypto in no time.Cons:
Last time I used it, it lacked the ability to scan a QR code to pay with crypto.
If I need bitcoin in a wallet for a quick donation or beer to beer session I can convert fiat money into a crypto very rapidly. Even signing up is a matter of minutes if you carry your drivers license. The fastest I have experienced.bitnoob has used this product for one month.
- Pros:
Great interface, great experienceCons:
none
Going to purchase some crypto now. :-)Alex Cimpoca has used this product for one week.