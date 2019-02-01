Log InSign up
Blockpit 1.0

Keep track of your crypto portfolio & taxes in one place

Blockpit provides tax calculation and portfolio tracking for cryptocurrencies in one clear dashboard. It's available as a web app and soon, for iOS and Android too. We'll help you minimize your tax liability and save time doing your cryptocurrency taxes! Just upload your data and let us do the rest. Currently, language options are English &German

Blockpit helps with Taxation of Crypocurrencies - Super Angels ClubWe were able to secure shares in the crypto-regtech startup Blockpit and invested in the company through our fund in Luxembourg. "With the European Super Angels Club we have another strategically valuable partner at our side", says Blockpit CEO Florian Wimmer. Blockpit offers software solutions for compliance and taxation of virtual currencies.
Super Angels ClubSuper Angels Club
Announcing 500 Summer School for Blockchain!Three weeks ago, 500 Startups launched a new summer education program for blockchain companies in San Francisco. The new cohort consists of six innovative startups from four countries, all working in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space, many of them post-token offering and rapidly growing.
500 Startups
Regional winners of the 5th Central European Startup Awards announcedfrom amongst the formerly announced Central European Startup Awards - the official CEE circuit for Global Startup Awards , the world's biggest independent startup ecosystem competition - has just announced its annual winners in 15 categories , from the 10 participating countries ( Austria, Bulgaria, Czechia, Croatia, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia national winners.
Eu-startupsThomas Ohr

Thomas Schranz ⛄️Hunter@__tosh · Co-founder & CEO, Blossom
Great to see more and more useful crypto SaaS products emerging from the cryptocalypse
Mathias MaierMaker@mazz · CTO@Blockpit
The Bitcoin bubble might have burst, but the "Crypto Research Report" (https://cryptoresearch.report/) published in January 2019 says that "after a bubble, only a crash can create the basis for new growth". We believe in the potential of cryptocurrency - you too? Then you should read on. Blockpit was made for crypto traders, companies and tax advisors alike. We, the makers, are active traders and miners ourselves. As governments started to take cryptocurrencies more seriously, we encountered a problem: filing taxes on our crypto incomes was really difficult. So we created a platform that lets you calculate taxes, track your portfolio in real-time and monitor profits/losses - on your phone and your computer. Over the course of our product's beta phase, which lasted all throughout 2018, we were able to gather valuable feedback and tweaked Blockpit's features accordingly. Have a look at all the new and improved stuff you can do with our first full version: Portfolio Tracking - All trades & incomes combined in one dashboard - Real-time monitoring of portfolio development - Complete transaction history as proof of origin for banks - Active tranches tab exactly shows your current profits/losses and holding periods Automatic Import - Quick dashboard setup through automatic sync - Imports via API keys from exchanges, ETH wallets and ERC-20 smart contracts - Intelligent Error log - Tax calculation - Optimized calculation - Harvest unrealized losses - Extensive support We would appreciate your feedback, ideas and suggestions so we can adapt our platform to your needs. As a thank you for checking out Blockpit on Product Hunt, a -50% discount code for all our yearly plans awaits you on our website. We are looking forward to your questions! Your makers Florian, Mathias, and Lukas
