Blockpit 1.0

Blockpit provides tax calculation and portfolio tracking for cryptocurrencies in one clear dashboard. It's available as a web app and soon, for iOS and Android too. We'll help you minimize your tax liability and save time doing your cryptocurrency taxes! Just upload your data and let us do the rest. Currently, language options are English &German
Great to see more and more useful crypto SaaS products emerging from the cryptocalypse
The Bitcoin bubble might have burst, but the "Crypto Research Report" (https://cryptoresearch.report/) published in January 2019 says that "after a bubble, only a crash can create the basis for new growth". We believe in the potential of cryptocurrency - you too? Then you should read on. Blockpit was made for crypto traders, companies and tax advisors alike. We, the makers, are active traders and miners ourselves. As governments started to take cryptocurrencies more seriously, we encountered a problem: filing taxes on our crypto incomes was really difficult. So we created a platform that lets you calculate taxes, track your portfolio in real-time and monitor profits/losses - on your phone and your computer. Over the course of our product's beta phase, which lasted all throughout 2018, we were able to gather valuable feedback and tweaked Blockpit's features accordingly. Have a look at all the new and improved stuff you can do with our first full version: Portfolio Tracking - All trades & incomes combined in one dashboard - Real-time monitoring of portfolio development - Complete transaction history as proof of origin for banks - Active tranches tab exactly shows your current profits/losses and holding periods Automatic Import - Quick dashboard setup through automatic sync - Imports via API keys from exchanges, ETH wallets and ERC-20 smart contracts - Intelligent Error log - Tax calculation - Optimized calculation - Harvest unrealized losses - Extensive support We would appreciate your feedback, ideas and suggestions so we can adapt our platform to your needs. As a thank you for checking out Blockpit on Product Hunt, a -50% discount code for all our yearly plans awaits you on our website. We are looking forward to your questions! Your makers Florian, Mathias, and Lukas
