Starting today, users can securely store Bitcoin or Ether in a BlockFi Interest Account (BIA) and receive an industry-leading 6.2% annual compounding interest, paid monthly in cryptocurrency. Start earning interest on your crypto now.
Reviews
+1 review
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Karl Chappé@karlchappe · Bitcoin & Ethereum Paris
Hi, great project! How BlockFi make these 6.2% interest?
Upvote (2)Share·
BradMichelsonMaker@bradmichelson · Director of Marketing @ BlockFi
Hi PH community, Brad from BlockFi here. Today we're excited to announce our second product, the BlockFi Interest Account (BIA). Users can securely store their BTC or ETH at BlockFi and receive an industry-leading 6.2% annual compounding interest, paid monthly in cryptocurrency. BIA has been in private beta since January 2019 and already holds over $10 million in assets from retail, corporate, and institutional crypto investors. We're excited to hear your thoughts and hope you try out the new product! Feel free to ask me or BlockFi CEO @blockfizac any questions.
Upvote (3)Share·
David Kemmerer@davidkemmerer · Co-Founder at CryptoTrader.Tax
@blockfizac @bradmichelson amazing! Great work from the BlockFi team 🙌🏻
Upvote (1)Share·