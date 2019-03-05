Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → BlockFi Interest Account

BlockFi Interest Account

Earn compounding interest on BTC and ETH

get it
Starting today, users can securely store Bitcoin or Ether in a BlockFi Interest Account (BIA) and receive an industry-leading 6.2% annual compounding interest, paid monthly in cryptocurrency. Start earning interest on your crypto now.
Around the web
Crypto cash back: BlockFi looks to boost market with launch of high-interest accounts​ - The BlockNew York lending firm BlockFi announced Tuesday it is launching a crypto savings account with 6 percent annual interest, payable monthly in bitcoin or ether. In a statement, BlockFi said the new account offered the highest interest rate on crypto in the market, beating firms like Cred and Celsius, as well as being the ...
The Block
BlockFi Now Offers a Crypto Deposit Account With Compound Interest - CoinDeskCryptocurrency lending startup BlockFi has launched a crypto deposit account that provides compound interest. Announcing the news on Tuesday, the firm said that the BlockFi Interest Account (BIA) is now live and offers customers an annual interest rate of 6 percent, paid on a monthly basis in cryptocurrency.
CoinDesk
BlockFi Interest Account Now Live, Offering 6.2% Compounding Interest to Cryptocurrency HoldersToday we're excited to announce the launch of the BlockFi Interest Account (BIA) . Available to the public starting today, users can securely store their Bitcoin or Ether at BlockFi and receive 6% annual interest, paid monthly in cryptocurrency. Interest earned in a BIA compounds monthly, delivering an industry-leading APY of 6.2%.
Bitcoin Loan | Blockchain Lending | BTC Loansblock_admin
'Crypto Challenger Bank' Offers Bitcoin Interest Account--And Has Great RatesBitcoin is out to (eventually) replace your bank account and that's just got more likely with the launch of two bitcoin and ethereum accounts that pay a whopping 6.2% interest on deposits.
ForbesBilly Bambrough

Reviews

Nick Ries
Rene van Kesteren
Madeline Komen
 +1 review

Discussion

Hunter
BradMichelson
BradMichelson
Makers
BradMichelson
BradMichelson
Zac Prince
Zac Prince
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Karl Chappé
Karl Chappé@karlchappe · Bitcoin & Ethereum Paris
Hi, great project! How BlockFi make these 6.2% interest?
Upvote (2)·
BradMichelson
BradMichelsonMaker@bradmichelson · Director of Marketing @ BlockFi
Hi PH community, Brad from BlockFi here. Today we're excited to announce our second product, the BlockFi Interest Account (BIA). Users can securely store their BTC or ETH at BlockFi and receive an industry-leading 6.2% annual compounding interest, paid monthly in cryptocurrency. BIA has been in private beta since January 2019 and already holds over $10 million in assets from retail, corporate, and institutional crypto investors. We're excited to hear your thoughts and hope you try out the new product! Feel free to ask me or BlockFi CEO @blockfizac any questions.
Upvote (3)·
David Kemmerer
David Kemmerer@davidkemmerer · Co-Founder at CryptoTrader.Tax
@blockfizac @bradmichelson amazing! Great work from the BlockFi team 🙌🏻
Upvote (1)·