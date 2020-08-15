BlockFacts
Hey Product Hunt! My name is Gus and I am the CEO of BlockFacts. Today I am excited to launch BlockFacts - an analytics platform displaying real-time data also consumable via API. 🚀 We decided to create BlockFacts in order to establish better standards in the world of crypto data similar to what already exists in the financial data world. We define and clarify what the data we provide actually displays and how it is being calculated. And all of it in Real-Time! BlockFacts platform offers: Real-Time Heat Maps ☀️ Top-Performer lists 💪 TradingView Integration of more than 20 exchanges and 1200+ pairs with advanced charting tools 📊 Live Information on both Derivatives and cash Markets 💱 Real-Time volume information stackable in any interval 📈 State-of-the-art infrastructure processing 100mln of data points daily 🗄️ ✅ 20+ exchanges ✅ 150+ assets ✅ 1200+ pairs ✅ 30+ widgets Free REST API access to trades, historic data, OHLCV with custom interval selection 👌 What can I use it for: BlockFacts is designed for traders and developers. It helps create algorithmic trading strategies by offering all data in one place. Developers can use it to build investing/trading applications with SDK’s of their choice. Let’s keep the communication going. We're here all day to answer your questions :) Try us out 👉 https://blockfacts.io/ 👈 It’s free.
It’s a superbly built, crypto-led (but at its core could be asset agnostic) financial data and visualisation platform. Can’t recommend enough
Will it have technical indicators? For example: Moving Averages, Oscillators and Pivots Buy/Sell signals based on those indicators? I would love something like this: https://www.tradingview.com/symb...
@sebastian_novak Hi Sebastian, thanks for your upvote and message. The good news is: it already has now 😊 We have a full Trading View Library integration which you can customise with hundreds of indicators. You need to create an account to see the Real-Time data and click on 'Technical Charts'. What do you think?
thanks for building this, getting state of the art market data in crypto is a must.
@nicolas_hourcard Thanks for your kind comment and upvote! We are looking to ship more features soon to keep giving back to an open ecosystem which allowed us to build our product!
Next generation breakthrough market place and platform for streaming data, advanced analytics and insights. Trading, risk managing, investing, whatever your goal is, you can manage it with this best in class solution at your fingertips. Need to try it to believe it!
@veronika_hristova Thanks for your nice message! Yes we are trying to build the one stop shop for most of the data and trading usecases - and all of it in Real-Time! Keep following us!
