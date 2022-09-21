Products
Home
→
Product
→
Blockem
Ranked #10 for today
Blockem
Crypto scam blocker
Visit
Upvote 27
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
World’s first AI driven Crypto Scam Blocker.
FREE Chrome extension for Crypto users. Gives a trustscore for NFT projects before you mint them. Type wallet addresses into our search engine to get user’s trust scores.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Crypto
,
Cryptocurrency
by
Blockem
About this launch
Blockem
Blockem, The First Ever Crypto Scam Blocker.
1
review
27
followers
Follow for updates
Blockem by
Blockem
was hunted by
MD Amirul Islam
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Crypto
,
Cryptocurrency
. Made by
Donna
,
Angela Anna
,
Asadul Islam
,
Doris Jean
,
Jessica Lamma
and
Gloria Jean
. Featured on September 27th, 2022.
Blockem
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Blockem's first launch.
Upvotes
27
Comments
16
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#33
Report