BlockDoc

Decentralized secure documents manager with private sharing

BlockDoc is a decentralized document manager where you can easily share files privately with anyone. The owner can edit, share and delete the file. Other user who have access to the files can only view the files.
Discussion
Sunny
Sunny
Maker
I personally use the app to keep my documents online safe and secured.
