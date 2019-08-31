Deals
BlockDoc
BlockDoc
Decentralized secure documents manager with private sharing
Productivity
Crypto
+ 2
BlockDoc is a decentralized document manager where you can easily share files privately with anyone. The owner can edit, share and delete the file. Other user who have access to the files can only view the files.
an hour ago
Discussion
Sunny
Maker
I personally use the app to keep my documents online safe and secured.
16 hours ago
