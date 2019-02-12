BlockCred comes from “Blockchain” and “Credentials” Our target is to host the world’s credentials on top of Blockchain and in the process become the world’s first truly verifiable and immutable repository of human capital
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
This is a tough industry to tackle, academic credential fraud is so rife in today's economy it seems, what are some of the toughest challenges for Blockcred against this?
Mohamed AbdouMaker@blockcred
@aaronoleary Hello Aaron ... I would like to thank you for being interesting in Blockcred. One of the challenges is finding the most reliable Blockchain infrastructure that will affect the development process positively. secondly, finding the most talented blockchain developers ... they are a few 😃
