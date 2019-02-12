Log InSign up
Blockcred

Preventing academic credential fraud through the Blockchain.

BlockCred comes from “Blockchain” and “Credentials” Our target is to host the world’s credentials on top of Blockchain and in the process become the world’s first truly verifiable and immutable repository of human capital

تعاون بين "مدينة زويل" و"Intelli Coders LLC" لتطبيق منصة Blockcred.io - لغة العصروقعت مدينة زويل للعلوم والتكنولوجيا مذكرة تفاهم، هي الأولى من نوعها داخل الجامعات المصرية، لتطبيق نظام الـ بلوكتشين Blockchain، وذلك بالتعاون مع شركة Intelli Coders, LLC، وهي شركة مصرية ناشئة تعمل في هذا المجال، وتهدف مذكرة التفاهم إلى تطبيق أحدث التقنيات الجديدة
Ahram
مذكرة تفاهم بين "مدينة زويل" وشركة "Intelli Coders, LLC" لتطبيق منصة Blockcred.io - ICT Business Magazine - أي سي تي بيزنسالرئيسية / أخبار /مذكرة تفاهم بين "مدينة زويل" وشركة "Intelli Coders, LLC" لتطبيق منصة Blockcred.io وقعت مدينة زويل للعلوم والتكنولوجيا مذكرة تفاهم، هي الأولى من نوعها داخل الجامعات المصرية، لتطبيق نظام بلوكتشين Blockchain، وذلك بالتعاون مع شركة Intelli Coders, LLC، وهي شركة مصرية ناشئة تعمل في هذا المجال، وتهدف مذكرة
ICT Business Magazine - أي سي تي بيزنس

Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
This is a tough industry to tackle, academic credential fraud is so rife in today's economy it seems, what are some of the toughest challenges for Blockcred against this?
Mohamed Abdou
Mohamed AbdouMaker@blockcred
@aaronoleary Hello Aaron ... I would like to thank you for being interesting in Blockcred. One of the challenges is finding the most reliable Blockchain infrastructure that will affect the development process positively. secondly, finding the most talented blockchain developers ... they are a few 😃
