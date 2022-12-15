Products
Blockchain Devs
Ranked #18 for today
Blockchain Devs
The Reverse Job Board for Blockchain developers
BlockchainDevs is a 2 sided hiring marketplace for Blockchain Developers. We helps independent developers get their next Web3 gig and help companies hire their next Blockchain engineer.
Launched in
Hiring
,
Web3
,
Blockchain
by
Blockchain Devs
About this launch
Blockchain Devs
The Reverse Job Board for Blockchain developers
Blockchain Devs by
Blockchain Devs
was hunted by
Phil McParlane
in
Hiring
,
Web3
,
Blockchain
. Made by
Phil McParlane
and
Joe Masilotti
. Featured on December 21st, 2022.
Blockchain Devs
is not rated yet. This is Blockchain Devs's first launch.
Upvotes 7
7
Comments 1
1
Day rank #18
#18
Week rank
#102
