Blockchain & Crypto Adoption Newsletter

Tamas Torok
Hey PH,👋 I started investing in cryptocurrencies a few years ago. I’m a long-term investor, so for me, the key is adoption. Without real-life use cases, any cryptocurrency is just useless speculation. Every day, I’m hunting for adoption-related news and collecting them for myself. I thought to make my collection available for everyone so we all can easily stay updated about the current state of the technology. I carefully pick the articles and send 2-3 emails per week with the latest news about adoption. For free. Please, subscribe to the newsletter, so I don’t have to send the emails just for myself. 😀
