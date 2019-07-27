Block Website Notification Requests

Ask HN: Why is no one talking about the rampant abuse of the Web Push API? | Hacker News

Every news website, and every other random website out there is asking users for permission to send those notifications as soon as the user opens the page. Sometimes, they first have a fake browser-looking dialog, and if the user clicks "Allow", they open the actual browser dialog (possibly to prevent getting disallowed and never getting the chance to ask again, since the choice is remembered).