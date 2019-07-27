Block Website Notification Requests

Discussion
Akshay Surve
With the growth browsers supporting notifications - almost every other website is trying to leverage it to grab the attention of users. I found it extremely annoying. The setting to switch this off is buried in Chrome settings which I thought was tricky for users to find and disable. Hence, I published this one-click install extension to block all request notifications on the Chrome Store. Finally - No more annoying website notification requests!
I'm totally using this - I don't like that nearly every website wants to send me push notifications. I remember being excited about web push notifications (https://amrithyerramilli.github....) - but it has become irritating now.
I always had a hunch that the web push notification was a feature asking to be abused. This extension is a great way to handle these 'new spams'. Good work!