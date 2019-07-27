Log InSign up
Block Website Notification Requests

Chrome extension to block website notification requests

Do you find request to 'Allow' website notifications annoying? This extension is for you. It will automatically block all requests to allow website notifications requests for you.
No more annoying website notification requests.
Ask HN: Why is no one talking about the rampant abuse of the Web Push API? | Hacker NewsEvery news website, and every other random website out there is asking users for permission to send those notifications as soon as the user opens the page. Sometimes, they first have a fake browser-looking dialog, and if the user clicks "Allow", they open the actual browser dialog (possibly to prevent getting disallowed and never getting the chance to ask again, since the choice is remembered).
Discussion
Akshay Surve
Maker
With the growth browsers supporting notifications - almost every other website is trying to leverage it to grab the attention of users. I found it extremely annoying. The setting to switch this off is buried in Chrome settings which I thought was tricky for users to find and disable. Hence, I published this one-click install extension to block all request notifications on the Chrome Store. Finally - No more annoying website notification requests!
Amrith Yerramilli
I'm totally using this - I don't like that nearly every website wants to send me push notifications. I remember being excited about web push notifications (https://amrithyerramilli.github....) - but it has become irritating now.
Jaydeep Trivedi
I always had a hunch that the web push notification was a feature asking to be abused. This extension is a great way to handle these 'new spams'. Good work!
