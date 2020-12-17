Block Hooks

discussion
Alex Harley
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! For my last side project of the year I decided to build a much needed piece of infrastructure for the Celo (https://celo.org) blockchain ecosystem, an event subscription service. We have an HTTP API so you can easily register events from your system and support custom ABI parsing so you can receive decoded events. - Wanting to build a Stripe like service on the blockchain and need to watch for transfers? - Monitoring sign ups for an email welcome? - Looking for a realtime on chain experience? We've got you covered! Only webhooks are currently supported but we've got many more integrations coming soon.
