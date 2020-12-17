  1. Home
  2.  → Block Hooks

Block Hooks

Blockchain event subscriptions

Crypto
Developer Tools
Tech
Block Hooks is an event subscription service for the Celo (https://celo.org) blockchain.
Everyone building in this ecosystem has to build this critical piece of infrastructure, so we're making it easy and highly available.
Register a webhook today!
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Alex Harley
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! For my last side project of the year I decided to build a much needed piece of infrastructure for the Celo (https://celo.org) blockchain ecosystem, an event subscription service. We have an HTTP API so you can easily register events from your system and support custom ABI parsing so you can receive decoded events. - Wanting to build a Stripe like service on the blockchain and need to watch for transfers? - Monitoring sign ups for an email welcome? - Looking for a realtime on chain experience? We've got you covered! Only webhooks are currently supported but we've got many more integrations coming soon.
Share