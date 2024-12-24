Subscribe
Secure decentralized storage with AI Assistant
Block Convey Drive offers secure, decentralized storage solutions tailored for web 3 . Our AI assistant - Convey AI - helps your extract information from documents, interacts with you and gives your more personalized feel that GPT
was hunted by
Arun Prasad
in Artificial Intelligence, Web3. Made by
Piyush Kanadje
,
Kritin Madhavan
and
Gokuleshwaran Narayanan
. Featured on December 27th, 2024.
