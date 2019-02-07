BLKJCK is a clean and simple take on the classic card game. Experience blackjack in its purest form without all the bells and whistles of a casino. The minimal design and subtle animations make this a delight to play.
Reviews
- Pros:
Beautiful, minimalistic design
Sweet animations
Super user friendly interfaceCons:
None so far 🙌
Just try it. You'll see it's the best blackjack app on the App Store. No ugly skeuomorphism, no intrusive popups. Just an incredibly thoughtfully designed and developed app.William S Huxley has used this product for one day.
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
Matt DavenportMaker@treeba · Co-Founder of Simple Simple & iOS Dev
Hey Product Hunt! We've just launched BLKJCK, a minimal version of casino Blackjack. This is our first game launched under Simple Simple and we're super excited to see how people use it. While it's simple in appearance, it packs a punch in features with the ability to split, insure, double down and more. We're really excited about this app and we've got loads of ideas for BLKJCK in the future. I'm happy to answer any questions you may have about BLKJCK and I'd love to hear your thoughts!
